Learn how to generate quality leads on LinkedIn
Products
Features
Learn more
Create a Company Page
Showcase your business on LinkedIn
Get started
LinkedIn Audience Network
Reach your audience wherever they are, on a premium network of publishers
What you can do with the LinkedIn Audience Network
Reach more professionals
Get your Sponsored Content in front of more people, on LinkedIn and across the web.
Deliver your budget
Accelerate campaign pacing and drive more engagement with your ads.
Advertise with confidence
Control ad placement with block lists and measure Audience Network performance.
Quality and brand safety with the LinkedIn Audience Network
With the LinkedIn Audience Network, your ads will appear on high-quality mobile apps and websites. Learn more about LinkedIn’s commitment to brand safety.
How to get started with the LinkedIn Audience Network
Create your campaign
Sign in to Campaign Manager and create a Sponsored Content campaign. LinkedIn Audience Network is enabled by default on your campaign’s targeting page. Follow these steps to enable or disable this feature as needed.
Control your brand presence
LinkedIn automatically excludes low-quality publishers from the Audience Network and blocks any publishers that do not conform to our ad guidelines. For additional control, upload a block list to prevent your ads from serving on specific publishers or entire IAB categories of apps and websites. Learn more about block lists.
Measure your gains
View net new impressions and clicks your ads gain from the LinkedIn Audience Network. Export reports that display your campaign performance by channel: in the LinkedIn newsfeed, on the LinkedIn Audience Network, or combined.
Increase reach and deliver your budget with the LinkedIn Audience Network